Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

