Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Apple by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

