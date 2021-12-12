Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 504,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 39,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 263,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $179.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.