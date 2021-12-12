ArGo Trading Down 22.3% This Week (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $17,098.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArGo has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00041289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

