Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 18,348 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of CCS opened at $84.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

