Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 34,303 Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 15,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MATW shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 452.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.14%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.