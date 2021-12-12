Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 87,386 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 616.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,386 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Despegar.com worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.