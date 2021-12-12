Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 299,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,680. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

