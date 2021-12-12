Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 295,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Noodles & Company worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $471.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

