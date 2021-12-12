Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.16 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 110,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $145.02 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

