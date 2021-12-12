Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,208 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Zumiez worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.