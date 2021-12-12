Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,885 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

SBOW stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $380.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBOW. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

