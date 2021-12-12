Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 68,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,061.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

