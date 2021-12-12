Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

LPSN stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

