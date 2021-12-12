Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 262,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 70,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

