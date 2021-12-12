Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSKA opened at $164.66 on Friday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.75 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

