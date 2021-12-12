Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -1.86. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.