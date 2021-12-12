Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 290.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 444.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $334.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.17 and a beta of 1.20. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.33%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

