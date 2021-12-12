Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 717.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 36.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $188.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $192.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

