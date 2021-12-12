Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Tredegar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 114.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 92,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

TG opened at $11.36 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

