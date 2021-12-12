Attila (ATT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,089.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Attila has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Attila has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $15,089.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About Attila

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

