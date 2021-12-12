Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.65 Million

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report $190.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.60 million and the highest is $190.70 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $741.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $779.29 million, with estimates ranging from $773.78 million to $782.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 133.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

