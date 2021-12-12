Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,669 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

