Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.91 Million

Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce sales of $177.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.40 million and the lowest is $175.10 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $714.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $778.47 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $796.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of AX stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.53. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.