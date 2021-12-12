Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 214,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 562.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.