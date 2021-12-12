Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of C4 Therapeutics worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

