Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Advantage Solutions worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

