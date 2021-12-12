Bank of America Corp DE Takes $1.41 Million Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

CD opened at $7.23 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

