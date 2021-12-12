BASIC (BASIC) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $52.09 million and approximately $563,975.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BASIC has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

