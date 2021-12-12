Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.14. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

NYSE:BIG opened at $44.80 on Friday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.