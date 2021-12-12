Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $746.05 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $749.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

