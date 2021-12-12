BitSend Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $55,955.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00278916 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,987,306 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

