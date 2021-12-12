Blocery Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.66 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Blocery has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About Blocery

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561,108 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

