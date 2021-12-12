BOLT Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $84,812.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

