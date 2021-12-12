BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

BWAY stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

