Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.87. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $466.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $301.67 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.39 and a 200-day moving average of $478.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

