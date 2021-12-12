Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.24 Million

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce $134.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.20 million and the highest is $135.03 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $497.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $561.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.66 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

