Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce sales of $10.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.71 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $10.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.20 billion to $40.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

