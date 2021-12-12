Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520 in the last 90 days. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.