Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

