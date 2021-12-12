Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $270,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.79 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

