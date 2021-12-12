Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.16 Million

Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post sales of $16.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.04 million to $16.29 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $62.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 72.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

