Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $703.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $714.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $348.36 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

