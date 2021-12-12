Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report sales of $18.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.56 million and the highest is $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

