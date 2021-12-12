Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report sales of $239.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.90 million and the highest is $242.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $157.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $305.75 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,884,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zscaler by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

