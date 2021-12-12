Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce sales of $59.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.49 billion to $60.47 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $46.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $209.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,719.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.