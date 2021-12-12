Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

