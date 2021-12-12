Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,795 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

