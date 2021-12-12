Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average is $127.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

