Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0396 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Bytom has a total market cap of $64.24 million and $9.57 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,719,767,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,962,044 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

